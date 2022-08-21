Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 76.6% during the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Alphabet stock opened at $117.21 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

