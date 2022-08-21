Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 398.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,443 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Life Storage by 3.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Life Storage by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Life Storage by 1.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $136.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $154.45. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.60.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 114.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Storage

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,044,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.09.

Life Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Stories

