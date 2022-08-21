Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,037 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $136.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $154.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.93.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 33.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LSI shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $141.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.09.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $661,873.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

