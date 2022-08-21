Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after buying an additional 81,523 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $169.31 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.56. The company has a market cap of $445.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

