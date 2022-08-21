MAI Capital Management Invests $44,000 in Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Separately, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYMX opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97. Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nymox Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

