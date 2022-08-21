ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total value of $52,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,639.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAN shares. Truist Financial cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

Shares of MAN opened at $79.01 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.66 and a twelve month high of $123.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.06.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

