Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,633 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $411,853,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,196,000 after purchasing an additional 933,145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,650,000 after buying an additional 21,024 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,314,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,121,000 after buying an additional 234,319 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,292,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,540,000 after buying an additional 222,994 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.3 %
MPC opened at $100.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $114.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.96.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.
Marathon Petroleum Company Profile
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.
Featured Stories
