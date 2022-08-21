MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec stock opened at $82.12 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on MasTec to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.18.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

