Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,070 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 207,000.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $601,929,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,678,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,389,000 after acquiring an additional 189,282 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,189,000 after acquiring an additional 368,655 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,538,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,186,000 after acquiring an additional 401,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,305,000 after acquiring an additional 470,569 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on KRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered Kilroy Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $51.12 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $49.17 and a twelve month high of $79.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

