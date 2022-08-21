Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,976 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 145.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PEAK shares. Citigroup upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.09.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE PEAK opened at $27.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 67.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $36.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.69%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

