Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,266,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,886,000 after purchasing an additional 240,066 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $258,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $466,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 11.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 126,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 52,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,715. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 131.15%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

