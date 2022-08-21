Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,373 Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John B. Furman sold 5,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,906.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $29,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $127,600. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.
Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Down 2.2 %
Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.85%.
Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.
