Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,317 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,317 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,627 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,796 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 329,453 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $38,557,000 after buying an additional 22,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AKAM. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.21.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM stock opened at $97.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.90 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.59.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.