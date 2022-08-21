Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,965 Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,791,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2,522.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 501,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,565,000 after purchasing an additional 481,993 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,194,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,718,000 after purchasing an additional 382,398 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,270,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,890,000 after purchasing an additional 112,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,027,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,575,000 after purchasing an additional 107,821 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RRR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp set a $45.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.42). Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 146.71% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $422.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 30.67%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

