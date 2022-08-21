Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 306 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $397.11 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $344.66 and a 1-year high of $493.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.44.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.61 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

