Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 164.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 247,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 71,688 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Cars.com to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Cars.com to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Cars.com Trading Down 3.7 %

About Cars.com

NYSE:CARS opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $912.04 million, a PE ratio of 168.02 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.28.

(Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.