Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 276 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,422,000 after buying an additional 57,218 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,867,000 after buying an additional 47,353 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in MYR Group by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 50,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 16,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MYRG opened at $97.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.77 and a 52-week high of $121.22. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $708.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.15 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Betty R. Johnson sold 7,148 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $705,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 3,877 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $376,146.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,785.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Betty R. Johnson sold 7,148 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $705,865.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,577. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MYR Group from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

MYR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

Recommended Stories

