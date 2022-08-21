Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 767 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,539,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,028,000 after acquiring an additional 305,627 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,296,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,142,000 after acquiring an additional 90,994 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,227,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,607,000 after acquiring an additional 506,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,946,000 after acquiring an additional 37,622 shares in the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $41.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.77. The company has a market cap of $104.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.48. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $40.90 and a 52-week high of $58.10.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNY. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Sanofi from €121.00 ($123.47) to €127.00 ($129.59) in a report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.14.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

