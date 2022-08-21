Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 38.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 56,307 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 18.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,718,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $957,448,000 after buying an additional 39,112 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at about $685,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $50,060.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,997.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $50,060.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,997.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,679.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,706 shares of company stock worth $187,920 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS Energy Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

CMS Energy stock opened at $70.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.51 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.55 and a 200-day moving average of $67.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.27.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.37%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.44%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.