Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,959 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,053,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,842,000 after purchasing an additional 158,591 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 1,075.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,285,000 after purchasing an additional 145,898 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of Generac by 94.1% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 300,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,436,000 after purchasing an additional 145,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 940,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,894,000 after purchasing an additional 135,585 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac stock opened at $256.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $197.94 and a one year high of $524.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.74 and a 200 day moving average of $261.37.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Generac to $394.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.86.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

