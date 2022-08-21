Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $734,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 634,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 34,001 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Performance

NYSE RRC opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.73. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RRC shares. Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Range Resources to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $361,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 332,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,009,633.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $361,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 332,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,009,633.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,100 shares of company stock worth $5,394,179 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Range Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Stories

