Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $152,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,260,000 after acquiring an additional 48,216 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,069.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 19,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.19.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

