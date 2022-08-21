Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $161,000 Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 1,361.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,562,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,020,000 after purchasing an additional 362,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,526,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,456 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,241,000 after purchasing an additional 44,733 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 837,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,287,000 after acquiring an additional 19,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 20.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 710,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,576,000 after acquiring an additional 120,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIW opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $47.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.44. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HIW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

