Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $162,000 Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 278.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,672,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,789,000 after purchasing an additional 72,541 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,292,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,976,000 after purchasing an additional 545,518 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,980,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,502 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 31,978.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,906,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,768,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,865,000 after purchasing an additional 28,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $57.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.73. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.68.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 74.64%.

In other DT Midstream news, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.80 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

About DT Midstream

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.