Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $171,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 742,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,417,000 after acquiring an additional 69,729 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 70,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 106.6% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $221.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.49. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.89 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

