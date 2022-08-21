Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $173,000 Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG opened at $78.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.42. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $2,274,980 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

