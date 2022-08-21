Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $179,000 Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,785,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,756,068 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 2.5 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.81.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $162.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.82. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.51. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

