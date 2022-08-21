Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 342,650.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,065,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,381,000 after acquiring an additional 968,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,095,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,760,000 after acquiring an additional 946,759 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,074,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,132,000 after acquiring an additional 778,707 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $15,093,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX during the first quarter worth about $16,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $22.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.14. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 2.68. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 37.98%.

CHX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

