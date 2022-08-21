Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $137,000 in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 74.3% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.11.

Unum Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $39.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.46. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $39.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

