Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $174,000 in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,849,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,793,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,956 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,413,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404,285 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,258,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,385,204,000 after acquiring an additional 833,125 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 17,211,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,420,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,626,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,519,000 after acquiring an additional 240,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 0.4 %
Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $81.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.29. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
