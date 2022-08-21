Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $178,000 in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,566,000 after acquiring an additional 42,592 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.45.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $108.11 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.76 and a 12 month high of $186.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.19.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.