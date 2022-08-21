Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,230 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE MAN opened at $79.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.06. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.66 and a 52 week high of $123.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total transaction of $52,014.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,639.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAN. Truist Financial cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

ManpowerGroup Profile



ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

