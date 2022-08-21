Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Herc by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 108,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,966,000 after buying an additional 23,792 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Herc by 615.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,861,000 after buying an additional 268,475 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 189,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,616,000 after purchasing an additional 25,449 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HRI shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Herc to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Herc has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

In related news, CFO Mark Irion acquired 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.88 per share, with a total value of $25,479.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 51,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,044,332.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $119.77 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.43 and a 52-week high of $203.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.56 and a 200 day moving average of $128.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.70.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.15). Herc had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $640.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

