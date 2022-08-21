Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $132,000 Investment in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,887,000 after buying an additional 320,731 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,465,000 after buying an additional 192,400 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ashland in the first quarter worth $7,011,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 1,086.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after buying an additional 64,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland in the first quarter worth $3,960,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Trading Down 2.2 %

ASH stock opened at $105.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.10 and a twelve month high of $112.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.99.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Ashland’s payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

Insider Transactions at Ashland

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $429,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $136.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ashland from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.75.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

