Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $191,000 Investment in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
Extra Space Storage Price Performance
Extra Space Storage stock opened at $211.65 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $156.70 and a one year high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.83. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50.
Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXR. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.
About Extra Space Storage
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
