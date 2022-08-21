Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $191,000 Investment in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $211.65 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $156.70 and a one year high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.83. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXR. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.