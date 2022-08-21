Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.3% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CSL opened at $312.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.33. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.04 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.22 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,879,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total value of $12,850,408.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.