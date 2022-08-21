Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Nestlé by 3,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nestlé by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé Price Performance

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $122.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Nestlé S.A. has a 12 month low of $106.67 and a 12 month high of $141.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nestlé Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Nestlé from CHF 123 to CHF 130 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.29.

(Get Rating)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.