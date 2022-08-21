Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,101 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 27,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,240,000 after acquiring an additional 14,172 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,096.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,676 shares of company stock worth $1,785,537. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $70.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.35 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

Trimble Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

