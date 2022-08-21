Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,201 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Stock Down 1.2 %

CC opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $44.95.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 79.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Insider Transactions at Chemours

In other news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $965,169.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,246.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.