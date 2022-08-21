Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 305 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 1,326.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total transaction of $755,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 544,896 shares in the company, valued at $137,172,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total transaction of $755,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 544,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,172,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $92,561.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,108,301.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,795 shares of company stock worth $12,357,981 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $337.07 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.39 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $304.45 and its 200 day moving average is $335.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.64 and a beta of 0.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The company had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $338.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.39.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

