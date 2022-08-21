Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STWD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,417,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,202,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,885,000 after buying an additional 1,345,645 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,657,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,841,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,151,000 after purchasing an additional 513,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.
Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:STWD opened at $23.63 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.46.
Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STWD. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
About Starwood Property Trust
Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.
