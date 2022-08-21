Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STWD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,417,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,202,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,885,000 after buying an additional 1,345,645 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,657,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,841,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,151,000 after purchasing an additional 513,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:STWD opened at $23.63 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STWD. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.