Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,607,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,137,000 after purchasing an additional 218,305 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,559,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,292,000 after purchasing an additional 159,173 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,290,000 after purchasing an additional 122,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,346,000 after purchasing an additional 104,577 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Trading Down 1.0 %

IEX opened at $215.54 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.91.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.