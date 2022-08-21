Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,590,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 823,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,536,000 after purchasing an additional 409,597 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,873.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,057,000 after purchasing an additional 395,860 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,087,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,844,000 after purchasing an additional 395,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,172,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,228,000 after purchasing an additional 384,628 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $135.92 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.11 and a 12-month high of $150.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Jacobs Engineering Group Announces Dividend

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

