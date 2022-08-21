Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 527.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 54,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $22.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $863.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is 16.60%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

