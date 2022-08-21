Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Capital International Investors raised its position in V.F. by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,591,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782,346 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $213,383,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in V.F. by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,311,977,000 after buying an additional 1,596,886 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,737,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $266,862,000 after buying an additional 556,201 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in V.F. by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,478,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,765,000 after buying an additional 446,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.40 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,630 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Stock Down 2.3 %

VFC opened at $45.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.38. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.06.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

