Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,175 Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Garmin in the first quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 33.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.
Garmin Stock Performance
NYSE:GRMN opened at $97.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.95. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $92.31 and a 52-week high of $178.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.12.
Garmin Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.
Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin
In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
