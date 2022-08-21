Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,175 Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Garmin in the first quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 33.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE:GRMN opened at $97.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.95. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $92.31 and a 52-week high of $178.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.12.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.