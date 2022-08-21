Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,082 Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $1,949,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $76.67 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $11,000,936.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,877,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,281,206,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 730,765 shares of company stock worth $52,407,543 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

