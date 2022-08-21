Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 145 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $933,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $99.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.17 and a 200-day moving average of $100.11. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

