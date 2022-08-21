Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,232 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,676 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 6,232 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,309 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,491 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 41,376 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $14,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 124.1% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 31,820 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,620 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DKS. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $170.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.47.

Insider Activity

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,915.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,915.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William J. Colombo bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DKS opened at $111.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.89.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 15.07%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

