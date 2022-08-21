Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 97 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $821,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $126.79 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $112.29 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.00.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

